Durango, CO

Anarchy Brewing Joins Durango’s Brewery Scene

By WSM Admin
durangodowntown.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA neighborhood nano-brewery has become Durango’s fifth local brewery, providing our taste buds with small batch beers. Matt “Sully” Sullivan previously served as a firefighter/paramedic and now serves up beers in his tap room. He set out to open Anarchy Brewing as a small community space for live music, fundraising events, and everything in between. Located by the Horse Gulch trail head, Sully combined his punk rock and outdoor passions with this garage like open space. Serving six rotating taps, the brewery offers something for everyone!

