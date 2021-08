It’s no doubt complicated, but with the pandemic reaching a middle-to-high ground (under control in many places, Delta variant aside, and mask restrictions lifting—though some have been reinstated)—there’s an excitement of pending normalcy, moving on and getting back to social gatherings and other occasions where an attention to appearance can satisfy human nature. On Zoom or back in the office, beauty consumers are picking up where they left off. In sync with re-openings, a flurry of announcements of Color Cosmetics—from eye palettes to lipstick to foundations have arrived in my inbox. Here’s a selection of some of the latest: