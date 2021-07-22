Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Mushroom-Like Public Toilets

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyo Ito designed three mushroom-like toilets to contribute to the Tokyo Toilet Project. The Pritzker Architecture Award-winning company built the trio of public restrooms to replace a previous toilet block at the bottom of a set of stairs leading to the Yoyogi Hachimangu shrine. Located in the Shibuya district of...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toyo Ito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#The Tokyo Toilet Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
WorldTrendHunter.com

State-of-the-Art Greenery Toilets

Walk in the Woods is the latest addition to the Tokyo Toilet Project. Designed by Kengo Juma, the public restrooms are part of the city's endeavor to replace public squat toilets with new state-of-the-art designs. Part of the motivation for the project is the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The architectural...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mirror

Tokyo Olympics triathlon and open water swimming venue "smells like a toilet"

The Venue for the Olympic triathlon and open water swimming competitions 'smells like a toilet', it was claimed on Wednesday. Tokyo Bay was chosen for its 'futuristic backdrop' and backed by "international sporting organisations,” according to Tokyo 2020 organisers. But it has a long history of problems with water quality, smell, and the risk of sewage leaks into the bay.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Tokyo Street-Inspired Tonal Footwear

New Balance introduces a new tonal iteration of 574 sneaker model that is inspired by the bustling streets of Tokyo alongside Japanese retail label mita. Tokyo serves as the inspiration behind the palette nodding to the specific street style that stands out. It translates through blue hues that can be...
ScienceTrendHunter.com

Energy-Producing Toilets

Professor Cho Jae-weon from South Korea's Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) has developed a revolutionary toilet called the BeeVi. This product uses an eco-conscious system developed by Professor Jae-weon, where a vacuum pump pushes human waste into a tank that converts the human waste to methane - which thus can be used as a source of energy to power engines.
SportsBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Chinese nationalists turn on their athletes

The pressure on Chinese athletes to perform has never been higher. Anything less than a gold is being seen as athletes being unpatriotic by furious nationalists online. The BBC's Waiyee Yip reports. China's mixed doubles table tennis team made a tearful apology at the Tokyo Olympics last week - for...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

What it's REALLY like inside the Olympic village: Athletes including Tom Daley show off their Tokyo living quarters including 'sturdy' cardboard beds, daily Covid tests, flirty athletes and Japanese toilets

From testing out the 'sturdy' cardboard beds to locking eyes 'hot athletes' across the dining hall and playing video games between training in world class venues, athletes in Tokyo have been sharing what life in the Olympic Village is like. The delayed 2020 games, which officially kicks off today, will...
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

What is the Best Dual Flush Toilet?

Do you know what a dual flush toilet is? Did you know that the average person spends about three years of their life on the toilet? Considering that statistic, no wonder people are investing in quality toilets these days. Today, we’re going to talk about a very specific type of...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Supportive Lightweight Sneakers

HOKA ONE ONE knows that athletes feel as if they have to compromise when it comes to choosing either cushioned support and speed, and the brand developed the Rincon 3 as an uncompromising design. The new running show is said to "set a new standard in lightweight-yet-cushioned construction" and the updated design of the original boasts high-performance features and a lightweight form.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Collaborative Minimal Synthetic Sandals

BEAMS works in collaboration with footwear expert Birkenstock on a new iteration of the iconic Boston Sandal for the warmer seasons of the wear. The Japanese brand infuses its design language to the classic silhouette, resulting in a minimal aesthetic with a dark palette. It is made using black suede...
Laptopsgadgetsin.com

Handmade Waterproof Canvas Camera Backpack with Removable Padded Insert

With a removable padded Insert, the handmade waterproof canvas camera backpack not only holds your photography gear, but also serves as a regular laptop backpack for daily commute, outdoor adventure or travelling. This is a well-designed and versatile DSLR camera backpack handmade by Arrayan Bags, a Chilean handicraft studio in...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

The Windmill AC smart minimalist air conditioner is easy to install and efficient

Cool your home in hot weather in style with The Windmill AC smart minimalist air conditioner. This gorgeous air conditioner is easy to install since it comes preassembled. What’s more, it’s also efficient thanks to its angle that blows air up and out into the room. This provides comprehensive cool air coverage. Additionally, this smart home gadget is quiet, so it won’t disturb your sleep or study. Furthermore, you can control The Windmill AC with its companion app for Android and iPhone. That way, you can turn on the AC before you get home so that you step into cool air. The device also works with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control. Moreover, this smart minimalist air conditioner fits most single or double windows and cools spaces up to 350 square feet. Finally, this AC unit is eco-friendly thanks to its sustainable refrigerant.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Villain-Themed Tonal Footwaer

New Balance launches the new Night Tide colorway adorning its 237 sneaker silhouette for the colder seasons of the year. The shoe's palette nods to the Joker with deep green and bright purple accents throughout the design. In terms of the overall look, there is a sense of 70s theme as well, as the heritage shoe remains consistent with the shape, evolving through hues instead.
Interior DesignThrive Global

Clean Space, Clean Mind

Christina Manzo knows how to turn a house into a home: by bringing wellness to the forefront in ways that truly enhance our lives. The Florida-based interior designer knows that there is ample science behind how our spaces impact us – from using natural products that don’t emit toxins to ensuring we have natural light and the soothing properties of natural elements surrounding us — and this steadfast belief shines through in the spaces she designs.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Neon Logo Graphic Tees

Psychworld and READYMADE join forces to work on a collaborative capsule full of Logo tees that are detailed with bright neon graphics. The collection is made up of three options and the special launch is full of black tees as the base foundation. This allows the bright details to stand out starkly in contrast.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Low-Cut Vibrant Cushioned Sneakers

Off-White and Nike join forces once again to unveil a look at THE 50 Sneaker model in two new colorways -- the 04 and the 06. The uppers is made from smooth leather materials at the base layer and fuses a mix of white finishes on the toe box, the quarters, and the collar.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Coffee-Themed Tonal Sneakers

Nike introduces a new iteration of the Space Hippie 04 sneaker model complete in a coffee colorway in time for the colder seasons to come. The design uses the familiar Space Waste Yarn material across the uppers and the shade that details this area arrives in a cool tonal mocha.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Laceless Functional Speckled Sneakers

Nike introduces a new Mercury Gray colorway of the Glide Flyease sneaker model. The silhouette boasts a laceless design and is entirely hands-free. The minimally designed footwear delivers gray palettes throughout with space gray and black at the upper applied with mesh materials in order to deliver breathability. It is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy