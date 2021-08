Welcome to another edition of Flyers News & Rumors. The Philadelphia Flyers continue to shake up their roster in an effort to have improved results in the 2021-22 season. Long-time Flyers forward Jakub Voracek was traded by the organization to the Columbus Blue Jackets for forward Cam Atkinson on July 24. The NHL Draft took place on July 23-24 and the orange and black did not have a pick on the first night after trading their first-round draft selection (13th overall) to the Buffalo Sabres in the deal for defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. The Flyers drafted six players on July 24, which included two forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender.