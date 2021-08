GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby broke from his mild-mannered ways last week and lashed out at ESPN. As Fitz explains, on Monday while testifying at the Texas Statehouse, Bowlsby was so busy taking the high road that he forgot his job is to fight for the Big 12. Or was he playing a long game with ESPN as he prepares for legal action?