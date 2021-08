SNOW HILL, Md.- Worcester County Public Schools is mourning the sudden passing of Board of Education President Eric Cropper. Following Cropper's death on July 30, WCPS said in a Facebook post, "Today, we mourn the sudden loss of beloved Board of Education President Eric Cropper. While Mr. Cropper was taken far too soon, his smiles and his dedication to the students and staff in Worcester County will not soon be forgotten. We ask that our entire community please keep Mr. Cropper’s family and our Board of Education in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult time."