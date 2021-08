The Seahawks wrapped up their first week of 2021 training camp with what Seahawks coach Pete Carroll jokingly called a "players' day" due to the cool, cloudy weather, and it was a day in which several players on defense stood out, though the offense had its moments too. Players will enjoy a day off Sunday, then the Seahawks will be back on the field Monday to start gearing up for a mock game the following weekend at Lumen Field.