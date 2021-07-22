Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football RB PPR Rankings 2021: Best running backs to draft, sleepers to know

By Matt Lutovsky
Sporting News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow highly should you prioritize running back receptions in PPR leagues? Obviously, catches matter, especially in full-point PPR formats, but if the yards and TDs aren't there, too, they only matter so much. Conversely, even if a guy doesn't get many catches, he can still have significant value -- assuming he gets into the end zone. That creates more potential sleepers and busts, which means our 2021 fantasy RB PPR rankings are even more volatile than our standard edition.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppr#Sleepers#Drafts#American Football#Fantasy Football Rb Ppr#Kenyan#Ppr League#Fantasy Rb Ppr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fantasy Football
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Vikings WR Suffered Major Injury During Friday Practice

The Minnesota Vikings made headlines for only unfortunate reasons on Saturday. First, the Vikings suffered a series of setbacks at the quarterback position. Minnesota was down three quarterbacks, including Kirk Cousins, on Saturday after Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19. That left just former University of Washington star quarterback Jake Browning manning the offense during Saturday’s practice.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Roger Goodell Sends Clear Message On Fans Attending Games

The 2020 NFL season yielded a mixed bag of stadium capacities around the league. Depending on local regulations and team preferences, some organizations operated under limited capacity and others welcomed no fans at all. This coming season, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell expects to have a more uniform structure. During a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Has Message For Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson‘s future with the Houston Texans remains up in the air. The superstar quarterback reportedly wants out of Houston. However, there’s not a simple solution. Watson is still under investigation for several accusations of sexual misconduct. It’s difficult to envision the Texans trading him before his legal situation is worked out.
NFLBleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Spent $1.8M on 13-Carat Diamonds for His Teeth

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly spent $1.8 million for natural porcelain veneers encrusted with diamonds as part of a "full mouth reconstruction" to replace 28 teeth. TMZ Sports reported Sunday that Beckham enlisted celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly, who previously worked for musicians Post Malone and Chris...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers Positioning Themselves to Make Another Addition

This may not be what going “all-in” looks like to some, but it’s clear — and has been for a while — that the Green Bay Packers are all-in on the 2021 season. Despite facing a shrunken salary cap this offseason, for the most part, the Packers were able to keep the 2020 roster together here in 2021. The only major loss in free agency was Corey Linsley–otherwise, just about everyone else is returning.
NFLBleacher Report

Where Nick Chubb's New $36.6M Browns Contract Ranks Among NFL RBs

Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns reached an agreement on a three-year, $36.6 million extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. After earning $3.4 million in 2021, Chubb will get a significant raise. His new extension will pay an average of $12.2 million per season. That will make him the fifth-highest paid tailback in the NFL. Chubb's cap hit will trail only Ezekiel Elliott ($16.5 million), Derrick Henry ($15 million), Alvin Kamara ($14.5 million) and Christian McCaffrey ($14.3 million), per Spotrac.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors Q&A: Justin Fields For Deshaun Watson? Andy Dalton Or Nick Foles Trade?

Chicago Bears training camp is in full swing and the rumors are continuing to flow as the roster starts to take shape. Could the Bears trade away Justin Fields and Tarik Cohen for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson? Who gets traded by the Chicago Bears, Andy Dalton or Nick Foles? Can the Bears still sign Allen Robinson or could they trade him for Michael Thomas? Chicago Bears Now host Harrison Graham breaks it down in today’s Chicago Bears rumors mailbag. Wanna rep the potential starting quarterback of Da Bears? Get a brand news Justin Fields jersey at the link: http://chatsports.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Release Player Following Terrifying Practice Hit

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood had to leave Tuesday’s practice in an ambulance because of a scary hit he took from safety J.T. Ibe. After practice was over, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke to the media about that terrifying incident. He called Ibe’s hit on Kirkwood “completely unacceptable” and “undisciplined.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Massive Brawl At Giants Practice

Tuesday morning’s practice didn’t go the way New York Giants head coach Joe Judge thought it would. A full-team brawl reportedly broke out that left the coaching staff quite disappointed. According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was at the bottom of the pile from today’s altercation. It...
NFLfantasypros.com

Must-Have Running Backs (2021 Fantasy Football)

A running back is to your fantasy football team as a steak is to your dinner plate. A great one can make your year, but a bad one, especially when you paid handsomely for it, is supremely disappointing. In my list of must-have running backs, I’m deliberately leaving off consensus first-rounders and focusing on players being criminally underdrafted.
NFLbrownsnation.com

Joe Banner Takes Shot At Cleveland Browns Fans

Speculation over which deserving Cleveland Browns player would be extended first ended this week. Andrew Berry pulled the trigger on a 3-year deal worth $36.6 million for running back Nick Chubb. And while fans applauded the move, former Browns GM Joe Banner shared a different take. One could argue that...
NFLfantasypros.com

Boom, Bust, and Everything In Between – Running Backs (2021 Fantasy Football)

Boom, bust, and everything in between. What does that mean, exactly? If this is your first time reading this piece, you might be wondering that. When someone mentions that “Player X recorded five RB1 performances last year,” it irks me a bit. It’s like saying something to the effect of “Kareem Hunt was the RB10 last year, so he was a solid low-end RB1.” Ask anyone who rostered him in fantasy last year if he was the 10th best running back. He scored fewer than 12.2 PPR points in 8-of-16 games. Stating where someone finished for a particular week doesn’t do us any good, either, because variance is a real thing.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Deshaun Watson accuser goes into graphic detail about massage requests

In an interview with YouTube personality Tasha K., massage therapist Nia Lewis, one of Deshaun Watson’s 22 sexual assault accusers, went into graphic details surrounding her experiences with Texans quarterback. "The only thing that really bothered me in the first appointment was that he kept asking me to go inside...

Comments / 0

Community Policy