Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Jurors convict former Georgia insurance chief in $2M fraud

By JEFF AMY
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 11 days ago

ATLANTA — (AP) — It took less than two hours Thursday for jurors to decide that Georgia's suspended insurance commissioner was indeed a “fraudster” and not an innovator, as they convicted Jim Beck on 37 criminal counts relating to more than $2 million he embezzled from his former employer.

The verdict was a swift end after testimony that stretched over parts of eight days. Federal officials began investigating Beck as he was being elected statewide in 2018 as Georgia's chief insurance regulator and indicted him weeks after the Republican took office in 2019.

Prosecutors presented evidence at trial showing Beck orchestrated a scheme to channel more than $2 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association through a series of companies into his own bank accounts. Beck had managed the state-chartered private insurer of last resort for years before he took office.

Beck took the stand in his defense earlier in the week. He testified that subcontractors he directed provided valuable data that helped GUA increase its profits. However, prosecutors argued much of the supposed work was a sham.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 8 on mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and tax fraud charges. In part because the amount of money Beck stole is so large, he's likely to face what U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen described as a “substantial” sentence.

Cohen allowed Beck to remain free on bail. But he ordered Beck confined to his home in Carrollton, west of Atlanta, while awaiting sentencing except for court appearances, medical care and other court-approved outings.

Prosecutors and Beck's lawyers declined comment immediately after the verdict.

Under state law, Beck was automatically removed from office upon conviction. Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed John King to run the office and the Republican is running for a full term in 2022.

Beck asked Kemp to suspend him when he was indicted but he continued to draw a $195,000 yearly salary. State lawmakers this year proposed a constitutional amendment to suspend the pay of officials that are suspended from office while facing criminal charges. Voters will decide the amendment in 2022.

Jurors rejected Beck's claims that he had provided data that allowed GUA to raise insurance prices and pay others less to share in its risks.

“The evidence makes completely clear that Jim Beck ... is a thief,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Gray said in closing arguments. “He is an ordinary, plain, fast talking — and rich — fraudster.”

Defense attorney Bill Thomas repeatedly told jurors that investigators didn't understand the insurance business and that prosecutors hadn't provided enough evidence to merit a conviction. He told the jurors “the government just has it wrong in this case” because Beck's work transformed GUA from a longtime money-loser to a strongly profitable entity.

“A man who takes a company from worst to first — when in 40 years that company didn't make money — can't have an intent to harm or deceive the company," Thomas said in closing arguments.

Thomas said that while Beck’s methods may have been “unorthodox,” that alone was not enough to make Beck guilty of fraud.

Prosecutors pounded away at Beck's credibility, arguing he concealed his financial interest in two companies, Green Technology Services and Paperless Solutions, that were getting money from GUA. They pointed to an email that Beck drafted laying out how the trail of payments ultimately reached him, with Gray calling it “absolutely a smoking gun.”

Gray also rehashed an email where Beck posed as Green Technology owner Matt Barfield to the wife of a longtime friend, saying Beck was “caught red-handed lying.”

The defense argued Beck's work provided important data that allowed GUA to charge higher premiums and pay less to reinsurers to share in its risk. Beck testified Tuesday and Wednesday that a man named Jerry Jordan was the computer programmer who wrote programs collecting that data. Beck testified there weren't any withdrawals from his bank accounts to pay Jordan because he paid him in cash he had accumulated in a safety deposit box and at his home.

Beck told jurors he didn't know where Jordan is today and had no correspondence to prove his relationship. However, former Haralson County Sheriff Eddie Mixon testified Thursday that Beck introduced Mixon to Jordan once at a community event.

Retired IRS investigator Bill Bruton testified Thursday that Beck reported around $880,000 of income from 2014 to 2018 that was never deposited in a bank and was presumably available as cash.

But jurors were unpersuaded, instead siding with prosecutors.

“Jim Beck treated that company that those customers paid money to as a piggy bank,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sekret Sneed said. “The defendant stole from his employer and he funneled that money to himself for his own benefit. And he lied about and he lied about on his taxes.”

__

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Carrollton, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jordan
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Insurance#West Georgia#Insurance Premiums#Ap#Republican#Green Technology Services#Paperless Solutions#Beck Introduced Mixon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
IRS
Related
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

Jim Beck case: Jury convicts suspended Georgia insurance commissioner

ATLANTA - A jury has convicted suspended Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck of fraud in a scheme against an insurer he managed. Jurors on Thursday returned a guilty verdict on all 37 counts of fraud and money laundering against Beck at the end of the two-week federal trial. The jury, who listened to about 30 witnesses during the 8-day trial, took them an hour and 20 minutes to determine his guilt.
Georgia Statevaldostatoday.com

Felon convicted for violent crime spree across Georgia

Violent felon convicted for crime spree that included a carjacking, attempted robbery, and firearm offenses. Defendant faces sentence of at least 14 years in prison. SAVANNAH, GA: A U.S. District Court jury found a previously convicted felon guilty on all charges for a violent 2019 crime spree across south Georgia.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Jurors deliberate in trial of suspended Ga. insurance chief

ATLANTA (AP) — Jurors must now sort out who they believe after the prosecution and defense told two very different stories about suspended Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck’s tenure managing the Georgia Underwriting Association. Beck’s federal fraud trial concluded Thursday in Atlanta with closing arguments following testimony that stretched over...
Lawenr.com

Former LIUNA Official Convicted of Health Care Fraud

The former chief of staff for Laborer’s International Union of North America’s Washington D.C. headquarters has been convicted for fraudulently arranging for labor union health coverage for his girlfriend. A federal jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on July 30 convicted Roderick Marvin Bennett, of...
Woodbridge, VAaccountingtoday.com

Ex-IRS tech employee convicted of fraud

A federal jury convicted a former Internal Revenue Service IT specialist on fraud charges for stealing a victim’s identity and using it to buy $58,000 worth of plane tickets, hotel rooms and home-remodeling materials. According to federal prosecutors, Kwashie Senam Zilevu, 37, ran a fraud scheme in which he opened...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Grassley Bill Aims to Slow DOJ’s Pushback on Whistleblower Suits

Whistleblowers hoping to expose fraud by drug companies and federal contractors sometimes see the Justice Department push to dismiss their cases without explaining why. A bill (S. 2428) by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) to amend the False Claims Act, introduced July 22, would make it harder for the DOJ to end a whistleblower’s FCA case when federal prosecutors say it is meritless, wasteful, or contrary to federal policy.
Lee County, KYwymt.com

Lee County Man Indicted for Unemployment Insurance Fraud

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One man in Lee County is facing serious charges by Attorney General Daniel Cameron for defrauding the Kentucky Unemployment Insurance program. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Thursday an investigation by his Department of Criminal Investigations led to Shaun Caudill, 35, of Beattyville. Caudill faces two...
Kern County, CAKGET 17

Two plead no contest to disability insurance fraud scheme

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people accused of falsely claiming one of them was disabled and the other served as their caretaker in order to collect disability insurance benefits have pleaded no contest to felony charges. Under Tuesday’s plea agreement, Wade Benson and Deborah Hicks must pay $70,451.14 in restitution....
Mcconnelsville, OHMarietta Times

Jurors convict Wells on all five counts in theft, chase

A McConnelsville man faces three to 15 years of imprisonment at sentencing next month, following a three-day trial in Washington County Common Pleas Court this week. The trial concluded Thursday afternoon with the jury returning guilty verdicts on all five counts against Robert J. Wells, 40, of 3491 East State Route 60.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Shore News Network

Former President and CEO of now bankrupt precious metals firm convicted of mail and wire fraud for Ponzi-type scheme

Seattle – The former President & CEO of Northwest Territorial Mint, a now-bankrupt company dealing in precious metals, was convicted today in U.S. District Court in Seattle of 14 federal felonies resulting from a Ponzi-like scheme that defrauded customers of millions of dollars, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. After more than three weeks of testimony and evidence, the jury deliberated about two days before convicting Bernard Ross Hansen, 60, aka Ross B. Hansen of multiple counts of wire and mail fraud. The jury also convicted Vault Manager Diane Renee Erdmann, 48, of 13 counts of wire fraud and mail fraud following the trial. Sentencing for both Mr. Hansen and Ms. Erdmann is scheduled for October 29, 2021.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Capitol rioter who yelled ‘this is our house’ dies in motorbike crash while awaiting trial

A Texas man who allegedly stormed the US Capitol declaring “this is our house, this is our country” was killed in a motorcycle crash while awaiting trial, according to police and prosecutors.Joseph Cable Barnes, who was facing charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, was hit by a car in Austin after running a red light at the intersection of the Capital of Texas Highway and Westbank Drive in June.The Austin Police Department said Mr Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Toyota Avalon on 12 June. Prosecutors on Tuesday...
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia resident charged with incest arrested in Henrico

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia resident who was arrested in Henrico County is facing an incest charge would of Greene County. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said it received information involving sex crimes against a family member who resides in the Ruckersville area on July 31. The sheriff’s...
Lafayette, LAwmleader.com

He Hired 2 Men to Kidnap His Wife. They Ended Up Drowning.

Schanda Handley was at home with her daughter and a neighbor when two men showed up at the door, dressed in what looked like blue uniforms from an appliance store. They had a carpet steamer and asked Handley if they could demonstrate it for her. When she said no, the men forced their way into her house at gunpoint, put a hood over her head and handcuffed her and her neighbor, she said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy