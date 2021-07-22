Science Channel Goes Underwater and Underground in New Premieres of ‘Underground Marvels’ and ‘Abandoned: Expedition Shipwreck’
Both Series Premiere Thursday, August 5 on Science Channel. Hidden below the Earth’s surface are some of the most innovative, ground-breaking creations known to man that seem to defy the impossible. Hidden below the ocean’s surface lie a plethora of shipwrecks full of rich history, secrets, and stories from our past. In two new Science Channel premieres, UNDERGROUND MARVELS and ABANDONED: EXPEDITION SHIPWRECK, Science Channel goes underwater and underground exploring the greatest mysteries and marvels on Earth to reveal forgotten history and offering a glimpse into our future.corporate.discovery.com
Comments / 0