The people putting 7,000 hours of Olympics coverage on screen for NBC are facing some Olympic challenges all their own. The coronavirus pandemic crimped the ability of producers at NBC Sports to get footage of members of Team USA and other competitors as they went through their training. NBC’s video profiles of the athletes usually take months to put together and are one of the signature elements of the company’s Olympics effort. Meanwhile, Japan’s decree not to allow live crowds in Tokyo has sent NBC scrambling to cover U.S.-based gatherings of athletes’ “friends and family” in.