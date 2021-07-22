Bobby Bowden, Legendary FSU Head Coach, Diagnosed With Terminal Condition
College Football Hall of Fame coach Bobby Bowden said he is "at peace" while announcing he's been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition on Wednesday. "I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said in a statement released by Florida State University obtained by the Associated Press. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."foxsportsradio.iheart.com
