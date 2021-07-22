Cancel
College Sports

Bobby Bowden, Legendary FSU Head Coach, Diagnosed With Terminal Condition

Fox Sports Radio
 11 days ago
College Football Hall of Fame coach Bobby Bowden said he is "at peace" while announcing he's been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition on Wednesday. "I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said in a statement released by Florida State University obtained by the Associated Press. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

