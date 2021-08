Pitlick has been on the Kraken’s radar for some time now, especially after the Arizona Coyotes shipped goalie Adin Hill to the San Jose Sharks for a draft pick last week. The Minneapolis, MN native spent just one short season in the desert, recording 11 points in 38 games with the Coyotes. Of course, it’s entirely possible this selection is part of a bigger plan, but at face value, let’s look at what the newest NHL franchise got with this selection.