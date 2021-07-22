Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeview, OR

Bootleg firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Posted by 
Klamath Alerts
Klamath Alerts
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lakeview, Ore.- Incident Management Teams are working closely with local public health and Oregon Health Authority’s investigation into several positive cases of COVID-19 among resources working on the Bootleg Fire. Nine individuals have tested positive. In accordance with protocols developed in partnership with the Oregon Health Authority for the 2020 fire season, individuals reporting symptoms and those who worked closely with them are tested and isolated until results are received. Those who test positive are quarantined away from the fire camp. Due to the number of positive cases, this will be reported to OHA as a workplace outbreak, and updates on the number of positive cases associated with this outbreak will be included in OHA’s COVID-19 weekly report, which is issued every Wednesday.

klamathalerts.com

Comments / 0

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.

 https://www.klamathalerts.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeview, OR
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Vaccines
Lakeview, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Covid 19#Firefighters#Bootleg#Oregon Health Authority#Oha#Health Liaison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Bootleg fire update for August 3rd

Location: 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, OR. Size: 413,762 acres, 647 square miles 51 miles active fire edge, 272 miles of contained line. Klamath Falls, OR) – A Red Flag Warning is in effect for this afternoon and evening. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. Specifically, these conditions include continued warm temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds. Combined, they promote the rapid spread of wildfire and extreme fire behavior that could become life threatening.
Salem, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Governor Kate Brown Issues Statement on USDA $15 Million Drought Pilot for Agricultural Producers in the Klamath Basin

(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today issued the following statement about the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement of a $15 million drought pilot for agricultural producers in the Klamath Basin:. “The Klamath Basin is facing historic challenges from drought conditions that are creating hardships for the people, farms, ranches,...
Josephine County, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

ABOUT 50 FIRES FROM SUNDAY’S THUNDERSTORM ARE REPORTED ON ODF-PROTECTED LAND IN JACKSON, JOSEPHINE COUNTIES

JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. – An estimated 50 fires have been reported following thunderstorms that passed though the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Southwest Oregon District on Sunday afternoon. Firefighters, dispatchers and detection specialists worked through the night to locate and extinguish fires. Approximately 50 fires were reported from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning; of those, 35 fires were confirmed as active. Of those 35, 20 have been put out, and 15 are in various stages of response; the majority are 100% lined and are currently in mop-up.
Klamath County, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Klamath County School Districts newest release on face coverings

At this time, students attending KCSD summer school programs are welcome to wear face coverings, but they are not required to do so. At the direction of the governor, the Oregon Department of Education will be creating a rule requiring face coverings in all indoor school settings. However, Klamath County School District will not be implementing this rule until it is required.
Salem, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Governor Kate Brown Directs State Agencies to Align K-12 Mask Guidance with CDC Recommendations to Prevent Disruptions to Return to In-Person Instruction

Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today directed the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education to create a rule to require masks indoors for K-12 schools statewide for the 2021-22 school year, in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recently updated guidance, and based on the latest science on the spread of the Delta variant.
Oregon StatePosted by
Klamath Alerts

Governor Kate Brown Urges Oregonians to be Disaster Prepared by Signing Up for Emergency Alerts through the OR-Alert Notification System

(Portland, OR) — Governor Kate Brown is urging Oregonians to prepare for emergencies by signing up to receive alerts through Oregon’s new emergency alert notification system, OR-Alert. The system has been fully implemented in 26 counties and is actively being implemented in another eight. This timely rollout comes as Oregon...
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Free Water to Eligible Residents Impacted by Dry Wells

State Agencies, Klamath County and the City of Klamath Falls are working together to provide free water to eligible residents impacted by dry wells who have reported their wells, and been verified to the Watermaster. The operation is located at the Klamath County Road Department, 6100 Wesgo Drive (Click here for a map). Water will be supplied by the City of Klamath Falls Water Department and distributed using a manifold on loan from the Tualatin Valley Water Service District. The fill-up service is expected to begin Wednesday, July 28, 2021 and will be open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10:00am – 2:00pm.
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Cooler temperatures and precipitation yesterday were a welcome change. Bootleg Fire update 7/28

Location: 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, OR   . Klamath Falls, OR) – The west side of the fire received steady, light rain that allowed more direct attack on the fire’s edge yesterday and overnight. The rain significantly moderated fire behavior. Fine fuels are most affected by the moisture, although larger diameter fuels are still critically dry. Some isolated torching occurred yesterday in heavy fuels, but spotting was much reduced.
Public SafetyPosted by
Klamath Alerts

UPDATE: Missing 17-year old Pacific Crest Trail hiker FOUND!!!

JCSO / Klamath County Search and Rescue and an ODF Helitack crew located Elijah Manns this afternoon and he has been reunited with his father. Thanks to ODF Southwest Oregon District helitack type 3 helicopter for locating Elijah. The crew of five firefighters plus a pilot typically get dropped off at fires in remote locations and help with recon missions. Today they assisted with the Search and Rescue mission. Overall we had 10 JCSO SAR volunteers and 4+ from Klamath County SAR doing both ground and mounted (horseback) searches.
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Bootleg fire reaches 53% containment – Bootleg Fire Daily Update July 26

Location: 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, OR. (Klamath Falls, OR) -As firefighters successfully patrol and hold the containment line around the southern area of the Bootleg Fire, activity continues on the northern edges. Along the northwest perimeter of the fire, crews have been building indirect line utilizing forest roads from Coyote Creek, north to Round Butte. A burnout operation was conducted overnight to remove fuels ahead of the fire to stop its spread into timber stands.
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Bootleg Fire Update July 24

Klamath Falls, ORE. –Yesterday, fireline construction progressed north from Long Creek toward Coyote Creek. The day shift was able to hold the fireline from the 400 Road to the south despite some active fire behavior that was pushing to the north and west. Night shift was able to work the area between Long Creek and Coyote Creek and construct direct fireline with dozers, hand crews, and hose lays. Crews continue to clear roads as a contingency plan above Sycan Marsh. Firefighters addressed spot fires on the northeastern flank and struggled to hold them. Burn out operations were performed from the 36 road to remove available unburned fuels to contain the spots. The burn out had favorable winds and good progress was made to protect the Summer Lake community. Night crews worked to hold those areas and perform additional burn out operations. Crews and resources have been repositioned to bases near Summer Lake and Paisely. This move will put crews and equipment closer to the active areas of the fire. The area around Summer Lake remains in Level 3 evacuation.
Oregon StatePosted by
Klamath Alerts

Bootleg fire hits 400,000 acres and is now 40% contained – Bootleg Fire Daily Update July 23

Location: 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, OR. (Klamath Falls, OR) – The Oregon State Fire Marshall Incident Management Team has transitioned to working with Zone 2 on the north and northeast sections of the fire. Yesterday, the fireline into Long Creek was improved with hose lay and overnight firefighters were able to begin constructing direct line between Long Creek and Coyote Creek. Crews continue to work on the contingency lines in the northern portion of the fire above Sycan Marsh. Fire activity picked up in the eastern portion of the fire and spotted over Forest Service Road 2901. Last night crews and equipment worked using natural barriers and changes in fuel to contain the spot and protect the Summer Lake community. Crews will work today to hold those areas and scout for additional spots. Due to the fire’s movement to the east, additional Level 3 evacuations were issued for a portion of Lake County, from the Paisley Airport to mile post 82, and from Picture Rock Pass to mile post 77, including the Ana Subdivision. This area is in addition to the previous Level 3 notification.
Klamath Falls, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

BOOTLEG FIRE MERGED WITH THE LOG FIRE, EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR WILL CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON – Update July 20

Location: 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, OR. (Klamath Falls, OR) –  For ten days in a row, extreme fire behavior in the afternoon and evening has resulted in firefighters moving to safety zones. Yesterday evening, parts of the fire received a trace amount of rain from thunderstorms in the area. The main Bootleg Fire merged with the Log Fire as anticipated. Fire activity in this area was moderated by smoke cover decreasing fire intensity, so firefighters took advantage of conditions to improve the northeastern firelines. Toward the east, significant fire movement resulted in the fire spotting over Forest Road 28 (Trunk Road) toward Summer Lake. On the north edge, firefighters made progress constructing dozer line during the night and early morning while temperatures were cooler and winds calmer. By the afternoon, with increasing winds and temperature, the fire moved across Coyote Creek and refocused on protecting the Sycan Marsh Nature Conservancy structures. Night operations were able to construct dozer line to Long Creek and establish an anchor point near Nature Conservancy structures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy