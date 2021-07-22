Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobile, AL

Less rain around tonight, More storms around to wrap up the week

By Ed Bloodsworth
WKRG
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some drier air aloft helped to limit showers and storms Thursday, Have the umbrella ready for Friday as rain chances look to rise. Any showers that form through the evening will be weak and won’t stick around long. We will carry that small shower chance around through the evening with a partly cloudy or mostly clear sky through the overnight hours. Lows will again bottom out in the lower and middle 70s. Winds will remain light and out of the west.

www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mobile, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Better Chance#Wkrg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NBC News

Here are the companies mandating vaccines for all or some employees

As the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to strike communities nationwide, companies are stepping up their vaccine requirements, mandating that some or all employees get vaccinated or provide proof of vaccination. Here is a list of the companies who have publicly announced their vaccination plans:. Anthem. Employees...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

One officer dead after violent incident outside Pentagon

One police officer has reportedly died after a violent incident at a transit station outside the Pentagon on Tuesday, prompting the building to temporarily lock down. The Associated Press, citing law enforcement officials, reported that a police officer was stabbed during a burst of violence and has died. The Pentagon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy