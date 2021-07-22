Less rain around tonight, More storms around to wrap up the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some drier air aloft helped to limit showers and storms Thursday, Have the umbrella ready for Friday as rain chances look to rise. Any showers that form through the evening will be weak and won’t stick around long. We will carry that small shower chance around through the evening with a partly cloudy or mostly clear sky through the overnight hours. Lows will again bottom out in the lower and middle 70s. Winds will remain light and out of the west.