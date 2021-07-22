Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Joe Buck addresses dust-up over All-Star Game interview with Kris Bryant

By Gregg Palermo
Posted by 
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS–Kris Bryant, the longtime Chicago Cubs third baseman turned super-utility player may or may not be playing in some of his final games for the franchise ahead of the July 30 MLB trading deadline. He was pulled from Monday’s game against the Cardinals after what the Cubs called hamstring fatigue. The pending free agent’s future has been a hot stove topic around the game for much of the last year as the Cubs decide what to do with the core of players who won the World Series in 2016.

fox2now.com

Comments / 1

FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Joe Buck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#St Louis#Cardinals#Cubs Insider#Krisbryant 23
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
World Series
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves Agree To Notable Trade

The Cubs’ expected sell-off appears to have commenced. Chicago and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a notable trade involving Joc Pederson on Thursday night. The Cubs are sending Pederson to Atlanta in exchange for minor league first baseman Bryce Hall. The Braves confirmed the rumors in a statement. “The Atlanta...
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs fleece New York Yankees in Anthony Rizzo trade

For 10 seasons, Anthony Rizzo has been the heart and soul of the Chicago Cubs. After three All Star Game appearances, four Gold Glove awards and a World Series title, Rizzo’s time in Chicago is now over. On the last year of his contract, Rizzo was a definitive trade candidate....
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jed Hoyer implies Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez are to blame for extension talks falling apart

The Chicago Cubs had one of MLB's busiest trade deadlines, moving franchise staples Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Báez to the Yankees, the Giants, and the Mets, respectively, last week as part of a rebuild. (The Cubs also traded reliever Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox.) All three of those individuals are scheduled to hit free agency this winter, which has inspired media members to ask Cubs president of operations Jed Hoyer why he couldn't get extensions done.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Javier Baez is not worth the contract he wants

The Chicago Cubs are in a very difficult position. They are not a good baseball team and their superstars that helped them win the World Series in 2016 are all on expiring contracts at the same time. Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, and Kris Bryant could all be traded if they don’t sign extensions before the deadline next week. None of them have been good enough to warrant some of the money that they believe they deserve either which makes things even worse.
MLBchatsports.com

All-Star Kyle Schwarber weighs in on the anticipated breakup of the Cubs’ core

DENVER — If only Kyle Schwarber had gotten under a July 2 fastball from Dodgers lefty Julio Urias just a tiny bit more, it would have been yet another home run. Instead, the bull-necked, barrel-chested darling of the Nationals roped a base hit into right center, took a wide turn around first base and — oh, no.
MLBNBC Chicago

Opinion: Anthony Rizzo Represented Everything it Meant to be a Chicago Cub

For nearly a decade, Anthony Rizzo has been the heart and the soul of the Chicago Cubs, riding with the team through good times and bad, championship years and 100-loss years, but on Thursday, it has apparently come to an end, as the first baseman was reportedly traded to the New York Yankees.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras ejected, restrained by David Ross

A lengthy rain delay and four-run deficit wasn’t enough to put out the fiery passion of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. “He's a passionate player,” manager David Ross said postgame. “I love his passion.”. Ross said that after restraining his catcher after an ejection in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 7-3...
MLBtheScore

Bryant: 'Classy' Cubs considered players' families at deadline

Kris Bryant is excited to be with the San Francisco Giants, and not just because they're flying toward October. Bryant shed light on the process that brought him to the Bay Area as part of the Chicago Cubs' deadline-day fire sale. While boosting the Cubs' farm system was a substantial part of their decision-making, Bryant said president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer also worked to send the club's stars to teams that would suit the players' personal interests.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch Kris Bryant crush his first home with the Giants (Video)

Kris Bryant is using his time on the Giants to hit home runs. Kris Bryant hasn’t been a member of the San Francisco Giants for long, but he’s already making a big impact. On Sunday afternoon, in a game versus the Houston Astros Bryant hit his first home run and absolutely crushed it.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Returning to action Friday

Manager David Ross said Bryant (hamstring) will rejoin the lineup Friday against Diamondbacks, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Bryant is sitting for the second straight contest Thursday with right hamstring fatigue, though he's expected to be available off the bench in St. Louis. Rafael Ortega will receive another start in the outfield Thursday, while Bryant is expected to be back in action for Friday's series opener versus Arizona.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Jed Hoyer threw Baez, Bryant, and Rizzo under the bus after trading them

Jed Hoyer went on live radio and threw Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, and Kris Bryant under all 18-wheels of the bus. In the aftermath of the MLB Trade Deadline on Friday, Cubs fans are still trying to catch their breath after a weekend of heaving and sobbing. The World Series core of Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, and Kris Bryant was dismantled in a matter of hours, and what remains is one of the worst teams in the National League.

Comments / 1

Community Policy