Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseburg, OR

ROSEBURG OFFICIALS RECOGNIZE THE PASSING OF GARY LEIF

kqennewsradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials with the City of Roseburg are recognizing the passing of State Representative Gary Leif. A release said that over the years, “Rep. Leif has served this city, county and state well”. The release said many will remember him as a long-time photographer who became a Douglas County commissioner and a state legislator. The City release said “prior to entering politics, Rep. Leif spent countless hours helping downtown Roseburg, making downtown a better place for all, and he also served on various City commissions. Rep. Leif had a heart for serving his community and wanted it to be a better place for everyone”.

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, OR
Douglas County, OR
Government
Roseburg, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NBC News

Here are the companies mandating vaccines for all or some employees

As the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to strike communities nationwide, companies are stepping up their vaccine requirements, mandating that some or all employees get vaccinated or provide proof of vaccination. Here is a list of the companies who have publicly announced their vaccination plans:. Anthem. Employees...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

One officer dead after violent incident outside Pentagon

One police officer has reportedly died after a violent incident at a transit station outside the Pentagon on Tuesday, prompting the building to temporarily lock down. The Associated Press, citing law enforcement officials, reported that a police officer was stabbed during a burst of violence and has died. The Pentagon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy