ROSEBURG OFFICIALS RECOGNIZE THE PASSING OF GARY LEIF

Officials with the City of Roseburg are recognizing the passing of State Representative Gary Leif. A release said that over the years, “Rep. Leif has served this city, county and state well”. The release said many will remember him as a long-time photographer who became a Douglas County commissioner and a state legislator. The City release said “prior to entering politics, Rep. Leif spent countless hours helping downtown Roseburg, making downtown a better place for all, and he also served on various City commissions. Rep. Leif had a heart for serving his community and wanted it to be a better place for everyone”.