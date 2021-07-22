Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

The Children’s Bookstore set to close after 43 years in Baltimore

By Rose Wagner, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44TRIe_0b54jTYH00
Customers Erica Taylor, left, of Gardenville, and Kim Spears, a public school librarian, strike up a conversation at The Children's Bookstore while browsing for books Thursday. The store's owner, Melissa Doty, has decided to close the business for personal health reasons on July 25. Taylor, a regular customer, commented, "It's such a loss because this store made space for everyone. I'm sad to see it go." Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun

After four moves and 43 years as a hub for children’s books and visits by local and nationally renowned authors, The Children’s Bookstore is closing.

Owner Melissa Doty said the independent bookstore will close its doors permanently July 25 due to personal health issues.

“It has been a wonderful 43 years! We want to thank all of the customers, friends, and children we’ve had the honor and privilege to serve,” the store wrote in an Instagram post.

The store has laid its roots in many Baltimore neighborhoods over the years, first opening in 1979 in a rowhouse on Patapsco Street near the Cross Street Market and then moving to Harborplace in 1980. The Children’s Bookstore moved to Deepdene Road in Roland Park in 1986 before settling in to its current location in Hamilton-Lauraville nearly three years ago.

Doty worked at the story for about 15 years and became owner when it moved to Hamilton-Lauraville.

Jenny Williams has worked for the store for nearly two decades, watching it move between neighborhoods and persevere through the Great Recession and more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel really grateful that I’ve had all these years to be part of this great offering in the community,” Williams said.

Through her years, Williams has seen the likes of Rosemary Wells, J.K. Rowling and Tomie dePaola circle through the store’s doors.

“You name it, they were here,” Williams said.

The store also once boasted The Children’s Bookstore Foundation, a program that provided 150,000 free books to Baltimore City schools during its tenure. Williams said the program declined after the Great Recession hit. The store also was known for its participation in The Baltimore Book Festival.

Since the announcement of the closure, Williams said visitors have thanked the bookstore’s employees for their presence in the community, with some expressing remorse for not frequenting the store more often.

“People often do not realize how important it is to patronize your neighbors and the local businesses,” Williams said. “When they go, that’s jobs and tax money and whole storefronts that leave. It’s not good for the community.”

Erica Taylor, of Gardenville, a regular customer of the store, visited during its last days, saying she was disappointed to see the neighborhood bookstore disappear.

“It’s a real gem,” Taylor said. “I appreciate this store as I try to build a library for my Black daughter. I want to spend my dollars locally and in a store that reflects a wide variety of kids. It’s such a loss because this store made space for everyone. I’m sad to see it go.”

For Williams, the closure of The Children’s Bookstore is a loss, but she said she remains hopeful about the future of the Lauraville neighborhood and its love of books.

“Sometimes things just have a life, you know,” Williams said. “And this is the end of this store, for now.”

Baltimore Sun photojournalist Amy Davis contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
City
Roland Park, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosemary Wells
Person
Tomie Depaola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bookstore#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Instagram
Related
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Hot property: Baltimore waterfront townhome has elevator and four levels of harbor views

Location/Address: 1257 Dockside Circle, Baltimore List Price: $1,388,000 Year built: 2005 Real estate agent: Karen Hubble Bisbee, Long & Foster Real Estate Last sold date/price: $1.5 million on Nov. 2, 2006 Property size: 3,840 square feet with three bedrooms plus four full and one half-bathrooms and a two-car garage. Unique features: This spacious townhome in The Moorings, the upscale Canton ...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Demolition of old Baltimore jail is nearly complete. The state is now planning what will come next.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan climbed into an excavator Tuesday, smashing a window in a fortress-like cell block in Baltimore that had housed prisoners and detainees for more than a century. First built as the Maryland Penitentiary in the 1800s, the dark granite building later became part of a state-owned city jail complex that was shuttered in 2015, following years of complaints over living ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy