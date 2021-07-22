Cancel
Santa Cruz County, CA

Santa Cruz County plans for 'more intense' fire season than last year's

By Jennifer Hodges, Edie Frederick
Amid the worsening drought, Santa Cruz County held a remote community meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss fire safety issues and fire preparedness.

