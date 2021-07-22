World's Largest Seafood Trade Event Debut in Barcelona Set to Revive Industry's Global In-Person Events

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. The ANA, through the Global CMO Growth Council in partnership with Cannes LIONS, is calling on the worldwide marketing industry to take a collective pause for a Global Day of Learning. On September 14, 2021, through a series of world-class trainings, workshops, master classes and team building, the industry will reinvest in itself, with the intent of bringing all professionals up to speed on best practices as businesses return to their new normal worldwide.