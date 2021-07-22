Cancel
A new Memoir, "The Book of David-Resilience Gone Mad" Chronicles a Father and Son's Painful Struggle with Their Alchohol & Drug-Infused Relationship

MySanAntonio
 11 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. Every year in the United States more than 95,000 people die of alcohol related causes, according to the CDC. This new memoir is about Harrison Rider Greene's, attempt to understand his son David’s dark world of alcoholism, drug abuse, his self-deception of resilience, and ultimate death at age 51. It recounts how events in both of their lives influenced David’s behavior.

