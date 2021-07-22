Cancel
NFL

Jets Coach Greg Knapp Dies From Injuries Sustained in Bicycle Accident

Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died from the injuries sustained in a bicycle accident over the weekend.

Jeff Sperbeck, Greg Knapp's agent first confirmed reports of Knapp's death on Thursday evening, telling Mike Klis of 9News he was "called back home to Heaven." The Jets confirmed the passing later on Thursday night.

Knapp was hospitalized in critical condition earlier in the week after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

"[Greg] was rendered unconscious immediately," said the Knapp family in a statement shared by the Jets. "Greg never regained consciousness. He was surrounded by his mom, wife, 3 daughters and brother."

Knapp was hired to serve as New York's passing game specialist in 2021, poised to have a direct impact on the growth and development of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

"The loss of a loved one is always a challenge but is harder when it is completely unexpected," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said in a statement released by the team Thursday. "Charlotte, Jordan, Natalie, and Camille please accept our most sincere condolences. Greg had such an inner peace about him that people always seemed to gravitate towards. He lived life in a loving way that helped him connect with people from all walks of life in a unique way. In his short time here, I believe the people in this organization had a chance to experience that connection. Greg, thank you for all that you have shared with us, you will be missed brother."

Before joining the Jets' staff, Knapp made several stops across his 25-year coaching career. He was the Falcons' quarterbacks coach from 2018 to 2020, working as Denver's quarterbacks coach for another four years before that. Knapp helped the Broncos win a Super Bowl in 2015.

The statement from Knapp's family concluded with the following:

"Live every day as if it's your last, and love those around you like it won't last! Greg's infectious personality is most people's first and lasting memory of him. The phrase 'He never met a stranger' encapsulates Knapper's zest for life. He had a unique gift to make everyone feel special, and to Knapper, they all were. While his family, friends and players still had so much to learn from him and desperately wished they had more time with him, God called an audible and wanted to go over the game plan directly with him. It will certainly be a masterpiece, just like Greg!"

This series will be updated with more information.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

