Davidson County sheriff's deputies searching for suspects after one person shot Thursday

Davidson County sheriff's deputies said one person is in custody and the search is on for two others after someone was shot on Bob Mountain Road just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office said it happened in the 200 block of Bob Mountain Road.

According to deputies, a 16-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital. There is no update on that person's condition at this time.

Four suspects have been arrested, two adults and two juveniles. Deputies said they don't believe there is a threat to the public, but they're actively forming a perimeter and using K-9s in the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.