Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roswell, GA

Flip Electronics Announces Dennis Segers, Industry Veteran, as Board Member

MySanAntonio
 11 days ago

ROSWELL, Ga. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. Dennis is the current Chairman of the Board for Xilinx, Inc., the world’s leading provider of programmable logic ICs. He has held this position since 2015. Dennis also served as an executive of the company from 1993 to 2001. Dennis has 40 years of experience in the semiconductor industry and has served as a board member and advisor to several venture capital-backed startups, as well as private and public companies. In addition to Xilinx, Dennis also serves as an independent director for Parade Technologies, Ltd., a leading provider of display timing and control technologies for the consumer electronics industry. Prior to that, Dennis was an operating CEO of two VC-backed startups.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, GA
Roswell, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics#Electronics Industry#Industry Veteran#Prweb#Xilinx Dennis#About Flip Electronics#Llc Flip Electronics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Electronics
Related
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

SailPoint appoints Ron Green to its Board of Directors

SailPoint Technologies announced the appointment of Ron Green to the SailPoint Board of Directors, effective on July 27, 2021. The Board determined that Mr. Green is independent, a term defined under the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange. “Ron Green is an excellent addition to SailPoint’s Board of...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Appointment Of Two Independent Members To Its Board Of Directors

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) - Get Report announced today the appointment of Marcela E. Donadio and Sara Grootwassink Lewis to its Board of Directors. Ms. Donadio retired as a partner of Ernst & Young LLP, a multinational professional services firm, in 2014. From 2007 until her retirement in 2014, she served as Americas Oil & Gas Sector Leader for Ernst & Young, with responsibility for one of the firm's significant industry groups. She advised the firm's oil and gas industry clients in the United States and throughout the Americas on business strategies and financial matters. Ms. Donadio served as audit partner for multiple companies with domestic and international operations in the natural resources sector and held various energy industry leadership positions during her career. She serves as Lead Independent Director of Marathon Oil Corporation and as a director of NOV, Inc. and Norfolk Southern Corporation. Ms. Donadio has dual United States and Panamanian citizenship, holds a B.S. in Accounting from Louisiana State University and is a Certified Public Accountant.
Akron, OHnddist.com

Myers Industries Acquires Rotational Molding Supplier Trilogy Plastics

AKRON, OH — Myers Industries announced Monday that it has acquired the assets of Trilogy Plastics and financed the transaction with its revolving credit facility. Trilogy Plastics is a custom rotational molder specializing in high quality, high tolerance parts and assemblies. The acquisition is the latest action taken as part of the “One Myers” long-term strategic plan, which is focused on transforming the Company into a high-growth, customer-centric innovator of value-added engineered plastic solutions. This acquisition accelerates Horizon 1 of the long-term strategy focused on value-added bolt-on acquisitions.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Torque Lifestyle Brands Announces Uplisting Strategy, Appointment of Michael T. Studer CPA P.C. as Independent Auditor

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTCQB:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, today announced the initiation of its OTCQB uplisting strategy concurrent with the appointment of Michael T. Studer CPA P.C. as the Company's independent auditor. The change of the Company's independent registered public accounting firm was approved by the Audit Committee of its Board of Directors.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Blockchain Association Singapore Appoints Richard Teng as Member of its Advisory Board

Reveals that it has appointed Richard Teng, former CEO at the Financial Services Regulatory Authority at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), as a member to its Advisory Board. Teng brings extensive experience working in the global financial and Fintech industry across several different countries. Teng’s appointment has come at a time when there’s rising institutional interest, fast-paced innovation, as well as the tightening of regulations within the crypto-asset space.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Dimensional Insight Named an Overall Leader by Dresner Advisory Services in 2021 Industry Excellence Awards

Dimensional Insight receives award in recognition of business intelligence leadership for 6th consecutive year. Dimensional Insight®, the maker of Diver Platform®, a solution that provides data analytics, integration, and KPIs, has once again been named an overall leader in business intelligence by Dresner Advisory Services in its annual Industry Excellence awards. This recognition signifies that Dimensional Insight received high ratings in the Customer Experience Model and the Vendor Credibility Model in the Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Pangiam Announces Two New Board Members

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangiam, a technology-based security and travel services provider, announced today the appointment of two new board members: Rodney C Adkins and Michael P. Huerta. These new board members, who have deep technology and aviation industry experience, will provide strategic direction to support Pangiam's continued growth in its mission to responsibly deliver technology solutions that enable the seamless movement of people and data whilst upholding the highest standards of security and privacy.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

DZS Inc. (DZSI) Appoints Misty Kawecki as CFO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity, and software defined networking solutions, today announced the appointment of Misty Kawecki as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Kawecki brings over 24 years of progressive finance and accounting experience at Big 4 accounting firms and public, private and private equity-owned companies to the role and will serve as a strategic advisor to CEO Charlie Vogt and the Board of Directors. She succeeds Tom Cancro, who served as CFO since 2019.
Businessaithority.com

SecurityScorecard Appoints Former S&P CEO Dr. Deven Sharma To Board Of Directors

SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, announced that former President of Standard & Poor’s, Dr. Deven Sharma, has been appointed to its Board of Directors as an independent director. Dr. Sharma joins the board of directors, having previously served as part of the company’s corporate Advisory Board since May, 2020.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Anchor Loans Hires Andrew Jewett As SVP, Enterprise Sales

Formerly lead lending at Sundae Inc. Anchor Loans, the nation's leading provider of financing to fix-and-flip entrepreneurs, today announced that Andrew Jewett has joined the company as senior vice president, enterprise sales. In this newly created position, Jewett will be responsible for account management/segmentation, sales recruitment/training, new product development/deployment, marketing,...
Businessplasticstoday.com

Myers Industries Bolsters Rotomolding Portfolio with Trilogy Plastics Buy

Myers Industries Inc. today announced that it has acquired the assets of Trilogy Plastics, a custom rotational molder specializing in high-tolerance parts and assemblies. This is Myers’ second acquisition in the last nine months and is framed by the company as part of its “One Myers” long-term strategic plan. A...
Businessaithority.com

Element5 Announces The Appointment Of Post-Acute Care industry leader, Jennifer Maxwell To Board Of Directors

Jennifer Maxwell serves as the co-founder and co-CEO of Maxwell Healthcare Associates. Element5, an Automation as a Service solution leveraging AI and RPA for post-acute care, announced the appointment of Jennifer Maxwell to their Board of Directors. Jennifer is currently the co-founder and CEO of Maxwell Healthcare Associates, (MHA) an industry leading consulting firm in post-acute care and Strategic Advisor to Medalogix, a one-of-a-kind data analytics company also in the post-acute care space. With the addition of Jennifer Maxwell to its board of directors, Element5 aims to strengthen its technology leadership and accelerate the adoption of AI (Artificial Intelligence) & RPA (Robotic Process Automation) based solutions across the post-acute care industry.
El Paso, TXlascrucesbulletin.com

Border Industrial Association appoints new board member

Adrian Gonzalez, project controls manager for Jordan Foster Construction of El Paso, has joined the board of directors of the Border Industrial Association (BIA), BIA President Jerry Pacheco said. “Gonzalez has extensive experience in the construction industry and in corporate development,” a news release said. Gonzalez has previously worked for...
Broward County, FLthewestsidegazette.com

Urban League of Broward County Announces New Board Chair, Members, and Executive Committee

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Urban League of Broward County (ULBC) announced the election of new leadership and members to its Board of Directors. Shawn Sackman, Middle Market Leader for Truist, was elected to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors, with Tim Hogans, Manager of External Affairs for FPL, elected as 1st Vice Chair. Sidney Calloway, Partner for Shutts, will continue to serve on ULBC’s Executive Committee as Immediate Past Chair along with the following members: Marie Waugh, Executive Human Resources Consultant, 2nd Vice Chair; Jason Jenkins, SVP of Communications, Miami Dolphins, Secretary; Pablo Pino, Market Leader for TD Bank, Treasurer; and Giselle Cushing, Cigna – SFL and Caribbean Market President, Member-at-Large.
Riverwoods, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Center for Enriched Living Announces New Board Members

RIVERWOODS, Ill. -- The Center for Enriched Living (CEL), a privately-funded nonprofit organization headquartered in north suburban Riverwoods that serves men and women with disabilities, proudly announced that Dr. Odette Christie, Mary Greanias, Kristin Malek and Akash Pathak have joined its board of directors. Their terms started in July 2021 and will last through 2024.
Las Vegas, NVnevadabusiness.com

Goodwill® of Southern Nevada Announces Addition of New Board Member

LAS VEGAS – Goodwill of Southern Nevada (Goodwill®) is proud to announce the addition of Chaka Crome, Esq., to its board of directors. As a partner at Crome Law Firm, Ms. Crome has served her clients in family and corporate law for nearly two decades. With a history of volunteerism and community improvement, Ms. Crome will fulfill a critical role within the Goodwill board to expand its workforce development programs and provide much needed career services to job seekers and local employers in our community.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Cathedral Energy Services and Precision Drilling Announce Business Transaction, Strategic Alliance and Newly Appointed Board Member

CALGARY, AB, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSX: CET) ("Cathedral") and Precision Drilling Corporation (TSX: PD) (NYSE: PDS) ("Precision") are pleased to announce the closing of Cathedral's acquisition of Precision's directional drilling business (the "Transaction") for a purchase price of $6,350,000. The Transaction includes operating assets and personnel of Precision's directional drilling business (including its operations facility in Nisku, Alberta), along with an additional $3 million cash investment by Precision to support growth and expansion of Cathedral, including continuing the buildout of RapidFireTM measurement-while-drilling guidance systems and nDuranceTM drilling motors. Additionally, the Transaction is expected to enhance margins as expenses related to rental equipment used by Precision are replaced with proprietary Cathedral tools.

Comments / 0

Community Policy