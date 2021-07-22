DMC Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

According to Zacks, “Shares of KBR are almost in line with the industry in the year-to-date period. The company is likely to gain from impressive second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8% and 3.9%, respectively. Also, the metrics grew 48.7% and 10.9%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis backed by solid Government Solutions organic growth, strong execution across the business and the acquisition of Centauri. However, the Technology business’ revenues decreased 29.4% year over year due to its exit from commoditized construction services in 2020. Intense competition, volatility of commodity prices and uncertainty in the global market are raising concerns.”