Will Saquon Barkley be healthy and ready for Week 1? That is currently the biggest question hovering above the collective head of the New York Giants -- outside of what in the world just happened with Kelvin Benjamin? -- and it doesn't look like the answer is in the affirmative for the team's star halfback. Barkley still has several weeks before the Giants square off against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 12, but he remains on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list as the calendar readies to turn to August. And with that, the team is preparing an insurance policy that looks awfully familiar -- namely veteran running back Alfred Morris.