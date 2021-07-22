Olympic Games Opening Ceremony Director Fired Over Holocaust Joke
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Does the past haunt us? At present it seems to be a reality. The latest blow to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics occurs just one day before officially kicking off. The organizers removed the director of the opening ceremony, Kentaro Kobayashi , from his duties for having made a joke about the Holocaust in 1998, in his role as a comedian.www.entrepreneur.com
