Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Olympic Games Opening Ceremony Director Fired Over Holocaust Joke

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Does the past haunt us? At present it seems to be a reality. The latest blow to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics occurs just one day before officially kicking off. The organizers removed the director of the opening ceremony, Kentaro Kobayashi , from his duties for having made a joke about the Holocaust in 1998, in his role as a comedian.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seiko Hashimoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Holocaust#Spanish#Ai#Asian#Jews#Nazis#Jewish#Anti Semitic#Germans#Rabbi#The Japan Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Face of pride and pain: 78-year mystery is solved as woman pictured at Buckingham Palace in 1943 is identified as British RAF ace's Polish widow who was collecting his medal after letter of condolence from King George VI

A story of doomed love between a dashing wartime RAF officer and his bride has been pieced together with the help of internet sleuths. Poland's Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) appealed for help from ordinary citizens earlier this year when they posted an image on Facebook of an unidentified dark-haired woman in uniform who was holding a red box.
WorldPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Cameraman Angers, Stuns Fans After Focusing on Cockroach in Field Hockey Game’s Final Minutes

Fans watching a women’s field hockey game during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics found themselves at the mercy of a cameraman and a cockroach. Here’s the inside field hockey scoop. With a little more than five minutes left in a preliminary round game, Argentina held a 1-0 lead over Spain earlier in the week. Then, the cameraman at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics all of a sudden became fixated on a cockroach.
FootballPosted by
The Independent

Supposedly patriotic Americans cheer Team USA’s Olympics loss, again, because they don’t like Megan Rapinoe

Very Patriotic Americans™ are, once again, celebrating a Team USA Olympics loss despite their devout loyalty to the greatest country in the world — as long as you don’t include the women’s football team, or anyone who’s ever knelt.Team Canada defeated the U.S. football team in a 1-0 match in the Olympics semifinals, beating their southern neighbours for the first time since 2001. And, like clockwork, conservatives have taken to the keyboards to drag the team — along with football star Megan Rapinoe, who they really, really don’t like — through the mud for what they perceive as Rapinoe’s...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Olympics kidnap: Belarusian sprinter remains in stand-off at Tokyo airport after fleeing to Japanese police and saying her team – run by dictator's son – is trying to force her onto flight home because she criticised coaches

A Belarusian sprinter has claimed officials from her country's Olympic committee tried to remove her from Japan after she complained about her coaches in what is suspected to be an attempted kidnapping. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who was due to compete in the women's 200m race on Monday, told Reuters she did...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
FIFAPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: USWNT Legend Julie Foudy Has Bold Warning for Team’s Competitors, Critics

A former soccer player for the United States Women’s Team had some words for opposing competitors at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. For those who need some context, Julie Foudy is a retired American soccer player. She was a star midfielder on the United States Women’s national soccer team from 1988 to 2004. During her own time in the Olympics, she won two gold medals and was also a two0-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion. S.
Militaryalbuquerqueexpress.com

The Soviet Marshal who finished off Nazi Germany

In 1941, Ivan Konev was under threat of a military tribunal and execution. But, by 1945, he became one of the Red Army's best commanders. "In perseverance and willpower, Ivan Stepanovich Konev was closest to Zhukov. Konev had a good intuition and skillfully combined the might of artillery and aviation with the speed, onslaught and surprise of a strike. Konev tried to see a battlefield with his own eyes and carefully prepared each operation," Marshal Alexander Vasilevsky wrote about one of the best Soviet military leaders in World War II.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
U.K.Washington Examiner

Britain kowtows to China in the South China Sea

They will not say that this was Boris Johnson's finest hour. The British prime minister, America's nominally closest ally, isn't really that close to America. That's the only credible assessment to make of Monday's ignominious departure of the country's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier strike group from the South China Sea. As I noted on July 23, there was great consequence in what the strike group did or did not do before departing those waters.
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

After the USWNT’s loss in the Tokyo 2020 semi-final, Candace Owens labels Megan Rapinoe as “anti-American.”

After the USWNT’s loss in the Tokyo 2020 semi-final, Candace Owens labels Megan Rapinoe as “anti-American.”. Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator renowned for her pro-Donald Trump activity, said the USWNT’s semi-final loss to Canada was “not painful at all,” and dubbed team captain Megan Rapinoe “an anti-American piece of trash.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy