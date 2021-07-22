Cancel
Signs Pointing to Saints in Howard Drama?

By Alain Poupart
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20N1R1_0b54ef9u00

Nobody knows how the Xavien Howard saga will end up unfolding, but it's awfully tempting at this point to connect the dots and suggest a trade to the New Orleans Saints could be coming.

The Miami Dolphins have not commented on the status of their All-Pro cornerback since Brian Flores acknowledged that his unexcused absence from the team's mandatory minicamp in June was related to his contract situation, and agent David Canter has not said one word publicly about his new client since he began representing Howard after the 2020 season.

With training camp set to begin next week, developments might be breaking soon and this is where everyone will start connecting the dots.

Such as this tweet this morning from Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson:

For the record, that list reads Marshon Lattimore (Latt), Xavien Howard, Gardner-Johnson, P.J. Williams, Malcolm Jenkins and Marcus Williams. They're all Saints defensive backs except, of course, for Howard.

That tweet came a week after this one from Saints beat writer Jeff Duncan in response to a tweet by NFL Network reporter Michael Silver, both of them dealing with Howard:

Then there's the history between the Saints and Dolphins, who have consummated four trades in the past six years, including one just two years ago between current GMs Chris Grier and Jef Ireland.

That 2019 deal saw the Dolphins acquire Vince Biegel in a one-on-one linebacker swap for Kiko Alonso, a deal that has worked well for Miami.

In 2015, the Dolphins got wide receiver Kenny Stills from the Saints for linebacker Dannell Ellerbe and a third-round pick. In 2017, the Dolphins got linebacker Stephone Anthony from New Orleans for a fifth-round selection. Finally, during the 2019 draft the Dolphins picked up a future second-round pick for the Saints moving up 14 spots in the second round.

In the final analysis, everything above could end up meaning absolutely nothing. But it does lead one to wonder, doesn't it?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every Friday for the All Dolphins mailbag.

