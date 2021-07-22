Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Once again Swinney, Norvell not on the same page

By Will Vandervort
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WL3kI_0b54edOS00

CHARLOTTE — When Florida State decided to cancel last year’s football game against Clemson just three hours before kickoff, the Seminoles said they did not feel safe playing the game after a Clemson player was sent home the day before after testing positive for COVID-19.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was not happy about how the situation was handled, or the fact FSU indicated it was Clemson’s fault.

Over the next week, Swinney and Seminoles coach Mike Norvell sparred through the local press on each side, as well as the national media. There seemed to be no love lost between the two head coaches at the time.

During Thursday’s final day of the ACC Football Kickoff at the Westin in Charlotte, Swinney deflected the question when asked if he and Norvell have spoken about the situation or tried to talk things out.

“We flew in at the same time yesterday. We actually got a cart,” Swinney chuckled while trying to answer the question. “It is fine. It is totally fine. We have been on the phone together, conference calls together, committed together. Talked to him a bunch of times. I have no issue with him.”

When asked a similar question earlier in the day, Norvell said something different, and they had “not really” spoke about the events from last November 21.

“We both have jobs to do and are trying to invest in our programs and at the end of the day that’s what we are trying to do and continue to build Florida State back to where it needs to be,” Norvell said.

Norvell was again asked about the situation, and he said there is nothing to work out.

“At the end of the day there is really nothing to work out, coaches can make statements and that’s an opportunity we all have,” Norvell said. “For me everybody is entitled to an opinion of what they want to state and I’m going to stay focused on what we are doing and what we are all about here at Florida State.”

I guess we will find out if there is not any animosity between the two teams when Clemson hosts the Seminoles on Oct. 30 at Death Valley.

Alex Dodd contributed to this story

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4uq0_0b54edOS00

Comments / 0

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

873
Followers
1K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Acc Football Kickoff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
FSU
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: In bold claim Dabo Swinney is not wrong

Former Alabama Football wide receiver, Dabo Swinney has come a long way. The one-time, real estate salesperson is considered by many as one of college football’s best coaches. Gene Stallings once put a lockdown on Dabo running his mouth, about being a new coaching staff hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now Dabo can say anything he wants, and, at the least, not worry about any pushback from Clemson fans.
Alabama Statedawgnation.com

Mark Richt: ‘Dabo has done what Nick has done at Alabama .... '

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dabo Swinney and his Clemson football program are 2-2 against Alabama and coach Nick Saban in the College Football Playoffs, leading Mark Richt to hold him in the highest regard. “Dabo has done what Nick has done at Alabama, what Coach (Bobby) Bowden did at Florida State,”...
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

Feud between Mike Norvell, Dabo Swinney hasn't been resolved

Last year, Florida State’s game against Clemson was ultimately canceled due to one player on the Tigers testing positive a day before the matchup. That led to a rift between head coaches Mike Norvell and Dabo Swinney, and that feud apparently hasn’t been resolved just yet. Following the postponement of...
Florida Stateclemsonjunkies.com

FSU’s Mike Norvell Says ‘Nothing to Work Out’ With Dabo Swinney Regarding 2020 Cancelation

Everyone remembers the drama surrounding the last minute cancelation of the Clemson and Florida State matchup last season in Tallahassee. The Seminoles refused to play the game after a Clemson player turned up positive after the Tigers had already made the trip. Despite Clemson officials having followed every protocol put into place by the ACC, Florida State still refused to play.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

Mike Norvell Sends Clear Message About Dabo Swinney Relationship

On Thursday afternoon, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with reporters at the ACC Kickoff event. During his press conference, Norvell was asked about his relationship with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. Last season, the Tigers canceled their contest against the Seminoles at the last second after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
Clemson, SCThe Post and Courier

Sapakoff: How Bobby Bowden shaped Clemson's program, and Dabo Swinney

CLEMSON – No coach outside the Clemson family has had as much impact on the Tigers’ recent football glory as Bobby Bowden. Just as no family outside Dabo and Kathleen Swinney’s household has shaped Clemson’s run of College Football Playoff success – six straight appearances and two national championships – as much as the Bowdens.
College Sportsclemsonjunkies.com

Dabo Swinney on Hiring Former Players: ‘They’ve Lived It, They’ve Done It’

This past week at the ACC Kickoff Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had the opportunity to discuss the latest addition of former Tiger quarterback, Tajh Boyd, to his staff. You won’t find a Tiger fan that doesn’t know who Boyd is and just what he’s meant to the program so it wasn’t shocking when it was announced that he was joining the staff as an analyst and would be assisting quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.
College Sportschatsports.com

Dabo on what makes D.J. Uiagalelei unique

The spotlight has found D.J. Uiagalelei and it’s certainly here to stay. But that doesn’t seem to bother him and that’s coming straight from his head coach. “You don’t just luck up and do what this kid did as a true freshman with bright lights,” Dabo Swinney said on the Gramlich & Mac Lain Talk ACC Sports podcast. “He’s just so well-prepared. He’s built for this…He’s numb to the noise, if you will because he’s so busy being great.”
College Sportstigernet.com

TNET: WATCH: Top ACC head coaches featuring Dabo Swinney, Mack Brown

Check out the following video discussing the best head coaches in ACC football, including Dabo Swinney, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: The ACC is brimming with elite coaches, but two stand above the rest. When asked at the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff who were the best coaches Read Update »
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

FSU Position Preview: QB play should be much improved in '21

Florida State took its lumps at quarterback last year, starting four different signal callers in the first season under Mike Norvell. “That isn’t a recipe for success,” the coach joked. The hope is that those growing pains, combined with adding one of the most productive returning quarterbacks in college football,...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Report: 'No truth' to rumors surrounding Clemson interest in SEC

Rumors circulated on Monday that Clemson and Florida State reached out to the Southeastern Conference about potentially membership and leaving the ACC. Conference realignment talk came on the heels of Texas and Oklahoma being officially invited to the SEC and their scheduled departure from the Big 12. However, Clemson had...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Tim Tebow Practice Video

It’s certainly fair for NFL fans to question Tim Tebow‘s ability to perform as a tight end. The former NFL quarterback turned minor league baseball player is making a football comeback at a new position. Tebow has never played tight end before, though the Jaguars are trying him out at the position.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Matthew McConaughey’s message after Texas joins SEC

You can count Matthew McConaughey among the Texas football fans who are excited about the Longhorns’ upcoming move to the SEC. After the Southeastern Conference extended invites to the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, both UT and OU have formally accepted and will be leaving the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC in the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy