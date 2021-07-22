Cancel
Nick Chubb continues to show off his amazing strength

By Jared Mueller
The Cleveland Browns struck gold selecting Nick Chubb in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft.

For his career, Chubb has gained over 3,500 yards on the ground despite being limited by coaching decisions as a rookie and playing together with Kareem Hunt for the last year and a half. He’s also added 72 receptions for over 500 yards.

He has an impressive 5.2 yards per carry average often due to his ability to break tackles and go for extra yards on most plays. His vision and cutting ability get a lot of attention but his lower body strength and flexibility is vital as well.

Chubb showed off some of that strength via an Instagram story that was captured and posted by others:

With no back belt or knee braces needed, Chubb didn’t seem to struggle on the power clean and squat workouts. While no specific weight was noted in the video, it is obvious that the Browns running back put up a large amount.

If no extension is reached with Cleveland, Chubb is set to be a free agent at the end of this season. While injury concerns may have plagued him in college, Chubb has only missed four games in the NFL (all of them last season) and hasn’t had huge workloads, never carrying the ball more than300 times.

While the Browns haven’t required the Georgia back to carry too much of the load, he’s shown that he is able to do so and his offseason workouts back that up.

BEREA — Nick Chubb usually reserves his Instagram account for weight lifting videos, Batman quotes or pictures of him in a Browns uniform. Over the weekend, after agreeing to a three-year, $36.6 million extension that was signed Monday, he posted pictures of his left knee following surgery in 2015 after he tore posterior cruciate, medial collateral and lateral collateral ligaments on a run for the University of Georgia against Tennessee.

