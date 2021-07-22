Waves Casting Call
A series of live public art performances called “In the Waves” by artist Melissa McGill, will be coming to Rough Point this fall. People are encouraged to join the ensemble and take part in the inclusive movement based artwork which evokes the urgency of rising sea levels and a rapidly changing climate. In the Waves aims to create and uplift community through a shared, meaningful experience about these environmental themes that affect everyone collectively.www.newportthisweek.com
