Alabama State

Much of Alabama in ‘Very High Risk’ category for coronavirus infections

By Erica Thomas
The Trussville Tribune
 11 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY — The majority of counties in Alabama are in the “very high risk” category for coronavirus infections, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUaiU_0b54eLhU00 As of Thursday, July 22, 2021, 59 of the state’s 67 counties were in the red on the ADPH risk level map. Jefferson and St. Clair Counties were included in that risk level.

The ADPH bases the risk level of each county on the number of new cases each day. The number of new cases each day is calculated with a rolling seven-day average.

Those living in areas colored in red are encouraged to follow guidelines:

  • People at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19, including people 65 or older and people with heart disease, diabetes, other chronic diseases, or weakened immune systems, should exercise extreme caution and stay at home if at all possible. People who work or live with high-risk people should be especially careful to try to reduce their chances of getting the virus.
  • Maintain social distancing in public settings.
  • Wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.
  • Work from home, if possible. If not, maintain a 6 ft. distance from others.
  • Avoid groups of more than 20 people.
  • Avoid all unnecessary travel.
  • Use takeout, pickup or delivery from restaurants, instead of dining in.
  • Avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes, or other residential care facilities.
  • Wear face coverings when visiting with friends or family when within 6 ft. of people outside your household.
  • Hold online worship services, if possible.

With the recent increase in coronavirus infections and deaths, authorities nationwide are urging people to get vaccinated. An estimated 96.2% of deaths in Alabama from COVID-19 in the past three months have occurred in people who were not fully vaccinated, Gov. Kay Ivey said.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “COVID-19 vaccines are our best defense in preventing serious disease as well as deaths, and this is especially important as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads. While it is possible to get any strain of the virus, infected people are much less likely to experience complications or hospitalizations if fully vaccinated.”

