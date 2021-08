Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick took some time during the company’s analyst call Monday to spell out the company’s efforts on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Diversity rarely comes up during Wall Street analyst calls for video game companies, as the topic usually focuses on company financials. But it did this week, thanks to the explosive news on July 21 that one of the industry’s largest companies, Activision Blizzard, was hit with a sex discrimination lawsuit filed by the state of California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing.