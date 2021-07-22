Patriots place eight on physically unable to perform list, including Stephon Gilmore
Eight New England Patriots will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was among those to report to Gillette Stadium on Thursday, according to Field Yates of ESPN, after seeing his 2020 season end on injured reserve due to a partially torn quad and not attending mandatory minicamp in June.www.patspulpit.com
