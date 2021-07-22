Cancel
Patriots place eight on physically unable to perform list, including Stephon Gilmore

By Oliver Thomas
Pats Pulpit
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight New England Patriots will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list, including cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was among those to report to Gillette Stadium on Thursday, according to Field Yates of ESPN, after seeing his 2020 season end on injured reserve due to a partially torn quad and not attending mandatory minicamp in June.

