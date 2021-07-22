West Coast Grain Movement Seen Improving, For Now

Posted 10:34 -- December corn is down 11 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 43 1/2 cents, September KC wheat is down 6 1/2 cents, September Chicago wheat is down 10 3/4 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is down 18 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 101.20 points and September crude oil is down $0.90 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.090 and December gold is down $9.00 per ounce. Soybeans are in full meltdown mode, as November appears to have broken out of a triangle chart pattern. Slightly better rain chances next week, along with a surprise rise in crop ratings, was enough to encourage selling. Bean meal is nearing the recent low as well. Paris wheat futures matched the contract high and has now faded, setting up a potential double top.