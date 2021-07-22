Cancel
Traffic backups, delays on Versailles Road follow 3-vehicle crash in Lexington

By Jeremy Chisenhall, Lexington Herald-Leader
northwestgeorgianews.com
 12 days ago

Jul. 22—A three-vehicle crash in Lexington near the Woodford County line caused life-threatening injuries early Thursday, according to Lexington police. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Versailles Road, past the Parkers Mill Road intersection. It initially caused major traffic backups going outbound. Police eventually shut the entire road down at the intersection of Man o' War Boulevard and diverted traffic until just after 11:15 a.m., according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

