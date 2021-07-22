Cancel
Luke Prokop Makes History As First Player Under NHL Contract to Come Out as Gay

In a statement posted to Instagram on Monday, hockey player Luke Prokop made history by publicly coming out as gay, the first player under NHL contract to do so. "It has been quite the journey to get to this point in my life, but I could not be happier with my decision to come out," he wrote in his post. “From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams."

