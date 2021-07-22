Oil Futures Rally Continues Despite COVID Threat to Growth
WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange continued higher for the third consecutive session Thursday. The U.S. crude benchmark recouped all of the losses incurred during Monday's sell-off triggered by investor concerns that an unchecked spread of the Delta coronavirus variant across industrialized and emerging economies would lead to decelerated growth and demand weakness in the second half of the year.www.dtnpf.com
