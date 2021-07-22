Oil Futures Rally Continues Despite COVID Threat to Growth

The bullish trends for crude oil prices will be tested this week by the ability of the United States to control the resurgent pandemic, analysts said. The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, moved back above $76 per barrel last week, while West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, rose above $73 per barrel for the first time in two weeks. WTI ended the week up 2.6 percent to close Friday trading at $73.95 per barrel.