Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans Pup's first day at NRG Stadium | Daily Brew

By Drew Dougherty
houstontexans.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillions of others in this world do as well. Our family has a pair dachshunds — Randy and Angel — we got about a decade ago from a rescue organization. So naturally I was excited earlier this week to play a small part in the Texans Pup introduction to the public.

www.houstontexans.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrg Stadium#American Football#Texans Pup#Kroger#First Responder#Toro#Uso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
NFL
News Break
Pets
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLhoustontexans.com

8 days away... | Daily Brew

The Texans begin 2021 Training Camp presented by Xfinity with a 9 a.m. practice on Wednesday, July 28. They'll be outside at the Houston Methodist Training Center, and they'll be back on the field together for the first time since their final organized team activity (OTA) on June 9. The first practice with fans is a few days later on Monday, August 9.
NFLhoustontexans.com

John Harris' First Texans Camp | Daily Brew

We all remember our firsts. Our first day of school. Our first day of college. Our first NFL game. Our first training camp. I had plenty of first days of training camp growing up as a coach's son, player and coach myself, but it wasn't until 2007 when I was afforded the opportunity to see my first NFL training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Suffice to say, I was a bit jacked up about being there that day. When that day was over, I knew it was a day I'd never forget. When I joined the Texans, I vowed I would share my first training camp story before the start of training camp every single year. With this being my last Daily Brew before the start of training camp on Wednesday, please join me for the annual retelling of the day…
NFLhoustontexans.com

Texans Training Camp Eve | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans will kick off their 2021 training camp on Wednesday at the Houston Methodist Training Center. On the eve of camp, the NRG grounds have been bustling with activity. On Tuesday, Texans players attended meetings and ran through a carwash-like Media Days schedule. Usually, Media Days is a...
NFLwestplainsdailyquill.net

Watson practices with Houston Texans on 1st day of camp

Deshaun Watson was on the field for the start of training camp with the Houston Texans on Wednesday. The future of the quarterback is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Pets995qyk.com

Mutt Monday – Meet Rocky

Rocky is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Rocky is a beautiful boy, but his personality makes him a true champion! This two year old, 56 pound All American is as sweet as they come. He has a super gentle way of taking treats, and loves to lean on his human friends. He would do best in a home without children.
NFLhoustontexans.com

Camp Week is Here | Daily Brew

In less than two days, the players and coaches will be on the field for the start of 2021 Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity. Many are already in the building here at NRG Stadium getting set for the week, and really the season, ahead of them. The first practice...
Texas StateTexas Monthly

The Biggest, Meatiest, Most Texan of All Stadium Foods

It’s a pleasure in and of itself to attend a game at one of the many stadiums across Texas, but within it are infinite smaller joys, like commemorative beer steins and eleven-dollar hot dogs. From giant pretzels to nachos, stadium food conjures up memories of past games, of wins and losses. In Texas, innovative chefs and even local recipe contest winners have elevated fan favorites, made them bigger (of course), and injected local flavors. There’s stadium food that tests the bounds of how much meat one can consume in a single sitting, and stadium food that seems specifically crafted for disappointed fans looking to eat their feelings. There are luxurious, Popovich-approved stadium foods, and then there’s a dog bowl of nachos that you can shove your whole face in. The dishes below are a small sampling of the many over-the-top menu items our teams have to offer, but by our calculations, they’re the Most Texan stadium foods in the state.
NFLallfans.co

Things to Watch in Training Camp 2.0 | Daily Brew

A couple of weeks ago, I put together an ultimate the things that I would be watching closely in Training Camp 2021. So, how’s that going thus far? Well, let’s take a look. 11. Big Boy inside 9-on-7 work – this is one of my favorite things to watch because...
Rockford, ILWIFR

Portillo’s announces ‘Pup-parazzi’ sweepstakes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fast-casual restaurant brand Portillo’s is celebrating National Hot Dog Week July 19 through July 25 with a Pup-parazzi Giveaway. Fans can submit photos of their pups on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag Portillo’s (or #portilloshotdog) for a chance to win a Portillo’s dog bowl, pet bandana and Portillo’s gift card.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Something’s ‘brew’-ing

After four long years, downtown Honolulu's Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing Co. is making beer again. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
Summerville, GAallongeorgia.com

Ginger’s Blooms & Brews Closed

Ginger’s Blooms & Brews in downtown Summerville is closed for business, starting August 2nd. Ginger Hosmer posted the following update regarding the business:. “I want to thank each one of you who supported my small business in any way!!!. My business was unexpected and such a blessing while it lasted.
Petsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Pup has a beach day with grandpa in Waterford

Jul. 28—WATERFORD — Bill Turnier of Waterford was throwing a toy stick for Malcolm, an 8-month-old puppy, Tuesday at Seaside State Park. Malcolm belongs to Turnier's son but Turnier frequently watches him during the weekdays. "I'm the puppy grandfather," he laughed, "and on a hot day like this one, coming...
FestivalPosted by
TheStreet

Sendero Provisions Co. And Lone Star Brewing Present First Ever River Rodeo - A One Day Music Festival In New Braunfels Benefitting The Texas Food & Wine Alliance

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendero Provisions Co. and Lone Star Brewing are excited to announce the first ever River Rodeo, a music festival along the Guadalupe River. The one-day festival will take place Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Rockin R River Rides at 1405 Gruene Road, New Braunfels, TX. The inaugural festival will feature musical acts like Houndmouth, Fruit Bats, Buffalo Nichols and more. The festival will benefit the Texas Food & Wine Alliance , an organization that provides grants, educational programs and events that benefit the south Texas culinary community. A percentage of each ticket sold will go towards TFWA programs. Festival goers are encouraged to enjoy a day on the Guadalupe River before coming back on land for the concerts later in the day. Tickets start at $85 for general admission and can be purchased HERE .
NFLaustinnews.net

8 days away... | Daily Brew

The Texans begin 2021 Training Camp presented by Xfinity with a 9 a.m. practice on Wednesday, July 28. They'll be outside at the Houston Methodist Training Center, and they'll be back on the field together for the first time since their final organized team activity (OTA) on June 9. The first practice with fans is a few days later on Monday, August 9.
NFLthedallasnews.net

8 days away... | Daily Brew

The Texans begin 2021 Training Camp presented by Xfinity with a 9 a.m. practice on Wednesday, July 28. They'll be outside at the Houston Methodist Training Center, and they'll be back on the field together for the first time since their final organized team activity (OTA) on June 9. The first practice with fans is a few days later on Monday, August 9.
NFLaustinnews.net

John Harris' First Texans Camp | Daily Brew

We all remember our firsts. Our first day of school. Our first day of college. Our first NFL game. Our first training camp. I had plenty of first days of training camp growing up as a coach's son, player and coach myself, but it wasn't until 2007 when I was afforded the opportunity to see my first NFL training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Suffice to say, I was a bit jacked up about being there that day. When that day was over, I knew it was a day I'd never forget. When I joined the Texans, I vowed I would share my first training camp story before the start of training camp every single year. With this being my last Daily Brew before the start of training camp on Wednesday, please join me for the annual retelling of the day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy