Texans Pup's first day at NRG Stadium | Daily Brew

It’s a pleasure in and of itself to attend a game at one of the many stadiums across Texas, but within it are infinite smaller joys, like commemorative beer steins and eleven-dollar hot dogs. From giant pretzels to nachos, stadium food conjures up memories of past games, of wins and losses. In Texas, innovative chefs and even local recipe contest winners have elevated fan favorites, made them bigger (of course), and injected local flavors. There’s stadium food that tests the bounds of how much meat one can consume in a single sitting, and stadium food that seems specifically crafted for disappointed fans looking to eat their feelings. There are luxurious, Popovich-approved stadium foods, and then there’s a dog bowl of nachos that you can shove your whole face in. The dishes below are a small sampling of the many over-the-top menu items our teams have to offer, but by our calculations, they’re the Most Texan stadium foods in the state.