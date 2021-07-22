Clare County Homicide Suspects Officially Charged

The two men arrested in connection to a murder in Clare County were officially charged.

Ronald McClure

Ronald McClure was charged Thursday with one count of open murder and a felony firearms violation.

His bond was set at $1 million.

McClure is accused of shooting and killing Brian Leszcz in Farwell on Tuesday night.

Kenneth Young was charged on Wednesday with open murder, habitual offense, and two counts of probation violation.

His bond was also set at $1 million.