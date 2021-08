ST. LOUIS -- Vladimir Tarasenko could remain with the St. Louis Blues despite the forward's request to be traded, general manager Doug Armstrong said Thursday. "Oh no, I see there's certainly an outlook where I envision him putting on the jersey again," Armstrong. "There's many players in the NHL that have requested trades. You always try and keep it below the surface. But our responsibility is to do what's best for the St. Louis Blues, and if it means that he comes back and plays for us, that's the outlook that it has, but my responsibility is to the franchise and to do what's best for the Blues and hopefully best for 'Vladi.'"