How to Watch and Stream the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony in 2021

How to watch Mexico vs. USA Live 2021 Gold Cup Final? Everything you need to know about Gold Cup Final 2021 Live Streaming info, including the date and time, and TV coverage. The Gold Cup final is on Sunday night in Las Vegas as the United States men's national team faces off against Mexico. Both teams have won all five of their matches up to this point, but both barely got through to the final, needing dramatic late winners to advance. The Americans got a late goal from Gyasi Zardes to beat Qatar, while it was Hector Herrera who saved El Tri against Canada. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know: