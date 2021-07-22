Van Gogh exhibit at the Convention Center extended due to ‘overwhelming demand’

Experience ‘Sunflowers,’ ’The Starry Night,’ and more through 360-degree digital projections and virtual reality. Exhibition Hub is bringing its “Van Gogh Exhibition: The Immersive Experience” showcase to East London‘s Shoreditch. Following on from its inaugural showcase at the Indianapolis Museum of Art and the current showcase in New York, digitalized recreations of Van Gogh’s best artworks are now going to be displayed in a converted warehouse in London.