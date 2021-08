Let’s set the scene: You’re in your dream home, all the walls are beautifully painted, and you have your interior decorating skills on lock. You’ve got everything planned out, but there’s just one problem. Your lawn won’t cooperate with its dry and brown patches. Maybe you’ve tried every solution in the book—or maybe you’ve been neglecting the grass and don’t want to admit it. Whatever it may be, we know one fact, and that is that your home’s exterior is just as important as its interior. It’s time to give your grass a little TLC, which can easily be done with some sprinkler and hose timers. While there are many options to choose from, we want to put you on a particular one that has buyers raving about it.