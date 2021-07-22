Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains STRONG THUNDERSTORMS NEAR ELBA MOVING NORTHEAST TOWARD INTERSTATE 84 NEAR IDAHOME THROUGH 400 PM MDT At 322 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Elba to near Almo. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail, heavy rain, lightning, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms as they move northeast through Malta toward Interstate 84 near Idahome through 400 PM MDT. Locations impacted include Malta, Almo, Elba, Mt Harrison, City Of Rocks and Idahome.