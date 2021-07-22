One arrested, two sought in catalytic converter thefts
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested one man and are looking for two others in a series of catalytic converter thefts. Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said detectives received a report July 20 in reference to a theft at a local business. The victim told detectives 15 to 20 catalytic converters — worth about $8,000 — were stolen from his business on Prien Lake Road during the early morning hours of June 20.www.americanpress.com
Comments / 0