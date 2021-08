According to two reports from ESPN's Field Yates and Mike Reiss, Stephon Gilmore was present at Gillette Stadium on Thursday and will start the season on the PUP list. There had been speculation if Gilmore would hold out of training camp, but coming off a quad injury, Gilmore appears to still be recovering and reported when he was scheduled to. His presence in Foxborough is a good sign that the team and player will be able to work out contract details as the shutdown corner enters the final year of his deal.