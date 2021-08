A mobile phone of French President Emmanuel Macron is among the possible targets of the spying of Morocco, a close ally of France, as revealed on Tuesday by the consortium of journalists Forbidden Stories and the non-governmental organization Amnesty International. It is not proven that Macron’s mobile ended up being spied on by Moroccan services. But his number is on the list of more than 50,000 phones potentially infected by the Pegasus program, from the Israeli company NSO Group, which allows states that acquire it to capture calls, messages, contacts and photographs of the attacked devices, and even activate the microphone and the camera.