Karen Peris of The Innocence Mission releasing solo album a song is way above the lawn this fall; watch the animated “i would sing along” video
Long running folk trio The Innocence Mission is a Pennsylvania music treasure, and the voice behind the Lancaster band is releasing her second solo album this October. Karen Peris‘ a song is way above the lawn seems to exist in the middle ground between music for children and music for their parents — or anybody, for that matter.thekey.xpn.org
