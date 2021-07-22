Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Karen Peris of The Innocence Mission releasing solo album a song is way above the lawn this fall; watch the animated “i would sing along” video

By John Vettese
xpn.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong running folk trio The Innocence Mission is a Pennsylvania music treasure, and the voice behind the Lancaster band is releasing her second solo album this October. Karen Peris‘ a song is way above the lawn seems to exist in the middle ground between music for children and music for their parents — or anybody, for that matter.

thekey.xpn.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Innocence Mission#Music Video#The Lawn#Giraffes#Bee Gees#Bandcamp#Belle Sebastian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Power 96

Grand Funk’s Classic Album Covers: Nudity, Cavemen and Coffins

Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer was never too far from his familiar place behind the drums during a lengthy pandemic-related layoff. “I’ve been rehearsing for the whole time,” Brewer tells UCR. “After a couple of months, I realized it was going to stay shut down, so I started playing every day.”
MusicKerrang

Joey Jordison: The 10 songs that changed my life

Disco sucks? Not according to Joey Jordison. The Slipknot founder turned Sinsaenum and Vimic mainman has had quite an eclectic soundtrack to his life so far. Just take a look for yourself…. The first song I remember hearing…. The Spinners – The Rubberband Man (1976) “My mother always tells me...
Musickwit.org

Karen Peris, 'I Would Sing Along'

Karen Peris nestles into the corners of beauty, articulating images and ideas just out of view. The arrival of "I Would Sing Along" follows the last solo album by The Innocence Mission's singer and guitarist by nine years, and here she's joined by a band made up of her husband Don Peris and their children Drew and Anna. Accompanying herself on nylon-string guitar and melodica, the first minute is as gentle as a breeze, capturing a childlike interpretation — singing with elephants "in the low light / in the lowest notes" — of an interview that Peris heard on NPR about the Elephant Listening Project. But then drums, upright bass and strings sweep the rhythm to a windy bluster, in a heart-swelling full-band arrangement that hasn't been heard on an Innocence Mission album in quite some time.
Musicwfav951.com

Lorde Releases New Song From Upcoming Album

Lorde disappeared from social media for a couple of years and says that experience has played into her new single called, “Stoned at the Nail Salon.”. In an interview with Apple Music 1, she said, the song was born out of “insecurity of feeling like, ‘no one's seen me in ages. I haven't posted a picture of myself looking cool. Like I'm being left behind, and obviously I leaned hard into that in the years that followed. It's my joy to be left behind now, in a way.'"
Augusta, MESun-Journal

Augusta musician to release new album, video

Augusta musician Ben, the Maker, will release a new music video for the song “Worth It?”, featuring Nikki Hunt, at 12 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram. Ben’s latest album, “Adoration,” which includes “Worth It?”, will be released simultaneously on streaming platforms. The video features an...
Petsbtrtoday.com

Take a Walk with D.A. Stern & His Dog Wurli in New Music Video for "People Named Ben"

Written about a nice long walk he had with a friend named Ben, D.A. Stern shows how special friendship can be in more than one way with “People Named Ben.”. The track is simple, yet powerful. Its delicate instrumentation with hints of a bossa nova-like melody creates a soothing song that’ll have you swaying your head back and forth in delight. Singing about a friendship, it’s only right that the music video shows a day with humankind’s best friend—a sweet pup.
Musicmxdwn.com

Iron Maiden Unveils New Animated Music Video for “The Writing On The Wall”

English heavy metal band Iron Maiden has ended their six-year musical haitus with the release of their new single “The Writing On The Wall.” The song has been released with an animated 3D music video. “The Writing On The Wall” writers and producers Adrian Smith (guitarist), Bruce Dickinson (lead singer),...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Mac McCaughan of Superchunk Announces New Solo Album, Shares New Song “Dawn Bends”

Mac McCaughan of Superchunk (and also co-founder of Merge Records) has announced a new solo album, The Sound of Yourself, and shared its first single, “Dawn Bends,” which features Yo La Tengo, as well as his Superchunk bandmate Jon Wurster (on drums). In a press release McCaughan says the single is “a cautionary tale about getting a little too into the isolation.” The Sound of Yourself is due out September 24 via Merge (of course). Check out the lyric video for “Dawn Bends” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as McCaughan’s upcoming full band tour dates.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Kanye West Releasing New Album Donda This Week, Previews New Song: Watch

Kanye West has a new song that soundtracks a Beats ad starring America’s fastest woman, Sha’Carri Richardson. The song is called “No Child Left Behind” and it’s set to arrive on West’s new album Donda. An album listening event is taking place this Thursday (July 22) at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be livestreamed globally via Apple. According to Beats’ announcement, the album is out on Friday (July 23). Watch the ad below.
Musicnextmosh.com

Imminence premiere “Heaven In Hiding” music video

Imminence – consisting of vocalist and violinist Eddie Berg, guitarists Harald Barrett and Alex Arnoldsson, drummer Peter Hanström, and bass player Christian Höijer – have uploaded their new video single “Heaven In Hiding,” which you can check out below. A press release states, “The video was directed by Pavel Trebukhin,...
Theater & Danceundertheradarmag.com

Morly Shares New Song “Wasted”

Minneapolis-born, London-based singer/songwriter Morly (aka Katy Morley) is releasing her debut full-length album, ‘Til I Start Speaking, on August 20 via Cascine and Sweet Entertainment. Now she has shared its latest single, “Wasted.” The lush song is augmented by a backing choir. Listen below. Morly wrote the song with her...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch FLOOR JANSEN Perform NIGHTWISH Classics At First Pandemic-Era Solo Concert

NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen played her first pandemic-era solo concert this past Thursday, July 15 at Het Zomertheater in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. Fan-filmed video footage of the show can be seen below. The setlist was as follows:. 01. Ever Dream (NIGHTWISH song) 02. Euphoria (Loreen cover) 03. Storm In A Glass...
mxdwn.com

The War On Drugs Announces New Album I Don’t Live Here Anymore for October 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Living Proof”

Grammy-award winners The War On Drugs have announced their new album I Don’t Live Here Anymore. It is set to drop on October 29th via Atlantic Records. This will be the band’s first record in four years after the release of their award-winning fourth album, A Deeper Understanding. Along with announcing their new album, the band also dropped a new single right off the album “Living Proof.” But the good news doesn’t stop there; the band announced a new North America and European tour for 2022. The band will also play at the legendary Madison Square Garden as part of the tour. The last time the band hit the stage was in late 2019. During this concert, the band cover song by Neil Young, The Pretenders and Patti Smith.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Lea Thomas Shares New Single/Video on Guitar Girl Magazine | LP out Friday + Livestream with Half Waif

Today, Japanese American multi-disciplinary artist & singer-songwriter Lea Thomas releases stunning single/video “Heat Keeps Rising” via Guitar Girl Magazine, ahead of her new full-length album Mirrors To The Sun out this Friday via Johanna Warren’s Spirit House Records. This follows her cosmic single “Howl” which debuted on NPR and sparked praise across BTRtoday, The Guardian, BrooklynVegan, The Bluegrass Situation, and more. Inspired by reading about the ongoing climate crisis, the new song/video reflects on how strange and significant it feels to be alive in such electrifying times. She sings, “I’ll take a walk, taking nothing with me but the weight of my thoughts into the churning of the city”, the rawness in her voice is carried by a propulsive rhythm section and waves of overdriven guitar while guiding, surreal visuals follow her hypnotic vocals.
MusicPosted by
The Boot

The Ballroom Thieves Are Definitely (Maybe) Over a Breakup in New Song ‘Woman,’ Feat. Lady Lamb [Exclusive Premiere]

The Ballroom Thieves are definitely maybe possibly over it. Their new song "Woman" — premiering exclusively on The Boot — is proof. "So you had a bad breakup and decided to write a song to prove to everybody that you’re over it," explain Martin Earley and Callie Peters. "Wistful reflection turns into denial, self-pity, anger and, finally, acceptance. You’re definitely over it. You add a big horn part during the spiteful bridge. Is she even going to care? It doesn’t matter, because you’re definitely over it."

Comments / 0

Community Policy