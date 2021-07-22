AUM Job Fair Open for Local Job-Seekers
As more businesses continue the search for new employees, Auburn University at Montgomery found the perfect solution Thursday afternoon. AUM hosted a Career Fair for the general public on their campus. Over 30 positions were available to apply for with a variety of different skill-levels and education. AUM employees were at the career fair to do on-site interviews with potential candidates. AUM also offers amazing benefits to its employees with it being a member of the Auburn University’s system.www.alabamanews.net
